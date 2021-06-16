Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Border Report
Top Stories
‘I’m sweet and I care for others,’ 17-year-old Abby looking for her Forever Family
Video
Top Stories
Dyess AFB 7th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander
Video
Indicted Texas sheriff alleges Attorney General Ken Paxton overreached his powers
Gov. Abbott promises to prioritize voting regulations bill in special session, Beto O’Rourke pushes back
VP Harris meets with 16 Texas Democrats to show support for ongoing fight about elections bills
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
UIL votes to allow live online streaming of Friday night high school football
Top Stories
Four Wildcats named to all-academic team
Howard Payne looks forward to 2021 schedule
Video
McMurry football excited to play in the fall in 2021
Video
HSU 2021 football schedule features five home and five road games
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de junio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Hombre arrestado por el asesinato de su abuela en Abilene
Video
Top Stories
Padre de Hailey Dunn, los fiscales esperan “justicia verdadera” e “integridad en la corte”
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de junio, 2021
Video
Investigador: Realizan arresto por la muerte de Hailey Dunn, adolescente que desapareció en 2010
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de junio, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de junio, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Jun 16, 2021 / 05:13 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2021 / 05:13 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
EXCLUSIVE: Abilene man accused of killing grandmother describes events before her death
Video
UPDATE: DNA evidence collected from Hailey Dunn murder suspect day before arrest
Video
Hailey Dunn’s mother says she’s ‘so elated and so relieved’ arrest was made in daughter’s murder
Video
Governor signs permitless carry; no license needed to carry a gun in Texas as of September
Dyess AFB 7th Bomb Wing welcomes new commander
Video
Abilene’s 2021 Children’s Art & Literacy Festival (CALF) draws nearly 5,000
Video
Indicted Texas sheriff alleges Attorney General Ken Paxton overreached his powers
Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, teen who went missing in 2010
Video
Abilene PD arrests 4th suspect in connection to Lake Fort Phantom Hill homicide
Video
‘I’m sweet and I care for others,’ 17-year-old Abby looking for her Forever Family
Video