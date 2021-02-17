Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
13-year-old Devon looking for his ‘superhero family’
Video
Top Stories
How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?
7 million under boil notice in Texas as power outages persist and another icy storm looms
Video
United Way sets up Abilene United Fund for disaster relief: Here’s how you can help
Bill would create commission to study reparations for descendants of slaves
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
Banks, Nix, Quinn Earn Men’s Hoops Players of the Week
Top Stories
Jim Ned Lady Indians confident and grateful heading to the Area round
Video
Top Stories
Reynolds, Fisher sweep ASC West Player of the Week awards
Ali Named ASC Player Of The Week
Mitchell named ASC West Offensive Player of the Week
HSU continues wait for kickoff
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Lago Trammell cerca de Sweetwater se encuentra 90% congelado
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
¿Qué supermercados están abiertos en Abilene?
AT&T no estará aplicando cargos por uso excesivo de datos para códigos postales en Abilene, Big Country
La ciudad de Clyde pide ayuda para descongelar una tubería en planta de tratamiento de agua
Cortes de energía Día 4: Se esperan más cortes ya que 20,000 aún continúan sin energía
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Honoring Black History
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de febrero, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 04:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 04:55 PM CST
Don't Miss
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Ex Colorado City mayor catching heat for comments about citizens affected by cold
Video
City of Abilene says water service has been restored, boil notice remains in effect
Video
Power Outages Day 4: More outages expected as nearly 20,000 still without
Watch: Coyote carries bird across frozen Kirby Lake
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
Lack of water in Abilene forces firefighters to watch house burn
Video
NTSB to investigate fatal Texas crash of over 130 vehicles
Boil water notice issued for City of Abilene public water supply
35-year-old woman victim of Abilene’s first 2021 homicide
Video
AEP Texas provides update on power restoration status