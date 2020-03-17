Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Coronavirus
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
Abilene Fire Department taking precautionary measures for COVID-19
Diocese of San Angelo releases protocols to follow amid COVID-19
NCCIL begins digital outreach program
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots
Top Stories
Sports Reporters significantly affected by COVID-19
Video
Cowboys put tag on Prescott, clock ticks on deal with Cooper
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
All UIL contests, rehearsals, practices and workouts suspended due to COVID-19
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de Marzo, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Posibilidad de fuertes vientos, granizo y tornados durante las tormentas severas en el Big Country
Top Stories
Cancelan “Air & Space Expo” por protocolo de COVID-19
Policía de Abilene comenzará a atender más llamadas telefónicas en respuesta al coronavirus.
Lista de los cierres de la ciudad de Abilene y cancelaciones de servcios
Ciudad de Abilene limita las reuniones a 250 personas o menos, todavía no hay casos positivos de COVID-19
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Black History Month
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
46
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD
1
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Albany ISD
2
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Anson ISD
3
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
AOK Driving School
4
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Baird ISD
5
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Bangs ISD
6
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Blackwell ISD
7
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Blanket ISD
8
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Breckenridge ISD
9
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Brookesmith ISD
10
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Brownwood ISD
11
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Cisco College - Abilene
12
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Cisco College - Cisco
13
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Cisco ISD
14
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Clyde CISD
15
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Coleman ISD
16
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Early ISD
17
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Eastland ISD
18
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Eula ISD
19
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Gorman ISD
20
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Hardin Simmons University
21
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Hawley ISD
22
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Hermleigh ISD
23
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Howard Payne University
24
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
JETS Early Head Start
25
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Jim Ned CISD
26
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Kenley School
27
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Lueders-Avoca ISD
28
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
May ISD
29
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
McMurry University
30
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Moran ISD
31
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Panther Creek CISD
32
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Premier High School - Abilene
33
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Ranger College
34
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Ranger ISD
35
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Ready Steps Preschool Ministries
36
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Rising Star ISD
37
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Roby CISD
38
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Santa Anna ISD
39
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Snyder ISD
40
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
St. John's Episcopal
41
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Trent ISD
42
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
TSTC - All Campuses
43
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Winters ISD
44
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Wylie ISD
45
of
/
46
Closings and Delays
Zephyr ISD
46
of
/
46
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de Marzo, 2020
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Mar 17, 2020 / 04:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2020 / 04:59 PM CDT
Don't Miss
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI