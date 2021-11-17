Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Veteran’s Voices
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Parents sue school district over allowing 12-year-old student to use a boy’s name
Top Stories
Contrary to popular belief, no great migration in pandemic
‘You will be next’: Affidavit reveals new details about death of a woman set on fire in Midland County
Gallery
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission releases final report on 2021 February Texas freeze, issues recommendations
ACU students showcase businesses at on-campus pop-up market
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
From inexperience freshman to top-notch senior, Leo Holsey’s continues to lead the Sweetwater Mustangs
Video
Top Stories
ACU’s Elijah Moffett becomes latest Wildcat to win WAC Player of the Week honors
Hawley expects big plays from its defense every game
Video
HSU’s Parmer earns honor from American Southwest Conference
BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Bi-District Playoffs
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de noviembre, 2021
Video
ÚLTIMA HORA: Se estrella una avioneta cerca del Aeropuerto Regional de Abilene.
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Santa’s Helpers
Jackets For Joy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Buy tickets to the “Big Cheese”
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de noviembre, 2021
Telemundo
by:
Iara Roberto
Posted:
Nov 17, 2021 / 05:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2021 / 05:22 PM CST
Don't Miss
Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday at Abilene Convention Center: How to schedule your appointment
Abilene ISD now allowing lunch visits, how to give AISD feedback
LIST: Abilene area holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Historically Black Abilene neighborhood preparing for more gentrification
Video
Vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ found in Pennsylvania lab freezer
UPDATE: 3rd student charged with felony sexual assault for incident at Eula HS
Video
Retired Big Country football coach makes wooden crosses to spread positivity
Video
Two charged in connection to murder of elderly Comanche County man
Christmas Lane returns to Abilene
Video
Lawyers for Rittenhouse ask judge to declare mistrial over key video
Florida woman whose husband sued to get her ivermectin dies from COVID
Before and after: Satellite captures Texas power outage from space
'Megaspider' that can bite through fingernail found
Gallery