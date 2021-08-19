Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
BestReviews
Border Report
Top Stories
J&J booster shot? What to know if you got the one-dose vaccine
Top Stories
Texas House finally reaches a quorum as several House Democrats return to the Capitol
Pickup crashes into school bus with Wylie kids on board
Video
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking employee
Dyess Elementary parents, students equally excited for new school year
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Tokyo Forecast
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
WAC announces 2021-22 championship schedule
Top Stories
HSU Cowboys ranked #7 in preseason poll
Video
TLCA 6-Man Football looking to take major jump in 2021
Video
New head coach, same expectations for the ACHS 6-Man football team
Video
Cisco Loboes want to start 2021 faster than they started 2020
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Actualización: Hombre de Abilene muere en un accidente de tránsito en el Condado de Callahan
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de agosto, 2021
Video
Top Stories
La academia de peluqueria de Abilene ofrece cortes de pelo gratuitos para el regreso a clases
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 18 de agosto, 2021
Video
Inversionistas buscan devolver el béisbol a Abilene con una condición
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de agosto, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Clear The Shelters
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de agosto, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Aug 19, 2021 / 04:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2021 / 04:59 PM CDT
Don't Miss
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
Summer events in full swing at Abilene Public Library
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Pickup crashes into school bus with Wylie kids on board
Video
Driver wrecks during pursuit in Taylor County, arrested after brief manhunt
Video
Hog trap netting opening eyes at Beef and Wildlife Conference
Video
Abilene Salvation Army captain fights delta variant at work & home as wife, 3 kids battle COVID-19
Video
Percentage of Taylor Co. kids catching COVID continues to climb
Video
Texas House finally reaches a quorum as several House Democrats return to the Capitol
Indicted: Abilene man accused of stabbing grandmother while 10-year-old son at home
Video
Three suspects to be sentenced for killing pregnant Abilene mother so she would ‘feel the pain of a miscarriage’
Video
OnlyFans to ban pornography starting in October
Video
Update: Abilene man killed in fiery Callahan County crash
Video