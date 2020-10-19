Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de octubre, 2020

NUEVA YORK (AP) – La pandemia de coronavirus ha dejado sin trabajo a millones de estadounidenses. Pero muchos de los que aún trabajan tienen miedo, están angustiados y están cansados.

Una cuarta parte de los trabajadores estadounidenses dicen que incluso han considerado renunciar a sus trabajos porque las preocupaciones relacionadas con la pandemia pesan sobre ellos, según una nueva encuesta realizada por The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research en colaboración con la empresa de software SAP. Un quinto dice que se ha marchado.