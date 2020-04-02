Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Coronavirus
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
ACU AD Alan Ward likes extra year of eligibility and looks forward to football in the fall.
Video
TxDOT reopens FM 1082 over Lake Ft. Phantom Hill dam
2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Watch: Coronavirus: Help in the Big Country
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
ACU’s Wright Named Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Year
Top Stories
When we played games… Noah Garcia claimed BCH Sports Player of the Year with record year
Video
When we played games… Hawley’s Marshall runs to history in 2019
Video
When we played games… Cooper, Hawley, Brownwood and Hamlin bring the 2019 Top Performances
Video
When we played games… CHS’ Davis claims Defensive Player of the Year award
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Miles se quedan sin electricidad en el suroeste de Abilene
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de Abril, 2020
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 en Abilene: 18 casos positivos totales, 129 pruebas aún pendientes
Las rutas fijas de CityLink están limitadas a 10 pasajeros para mantener el distanciamiento social
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de Abril, 2020
Video
Hombre arrestado por Agresión sexual agravada en Merkel
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Black History Month
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de Abril, 2020
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Apr 2, 2020 / 05:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 2, 2020 / 05:07 PM CDT
Don't Miss
City of Abilene announces ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order | What does it mean?
Video
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI