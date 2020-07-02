Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Second suspect identified in Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance
Top Stories
Abbott: This is the ‘last, best chance’ to contain COVID-19 before shutting down again
Video
Abilene Freedom Festival canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, governor’s mask order
Brown Co. reports 11th COVID-19 death
Abilene PD asking for help finding stabbing, carjacking suspect
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country announces 2020 schedule
Top Stories
Bulldogs continue workouts, set goals for the summer
Video
Texas Rangers schedule outlook for 2020
Video
Men’s and Women’s Swimming earn Scholar All-America honors
Chris Woodward discusses mentality toward 2020 season
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de julio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Orden ejecutiva exige el uso de cubrebocas en lugares públicos
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de julio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de junio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de junio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de junio, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Destination Texas
Protecting Against Predators
Clear The Shelters
Mental Health Matters
Tour de Gap
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Changes to KTAB’s Signal
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Governor Greg Abbott orders Texans to wear face coverings in public in counties with more than 20 positive cases
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de julio, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Jul 2, 2020 / 05:10 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2020 / 05:10 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Freedom Festival & WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular taking place in Abilene July 4
Video
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI