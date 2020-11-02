Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
How the final presidential election polls compare to 2016
Top Stories
Election Day is culmination of month-long project for Wylie students
Taylor Co. voting guide: Where to vote, what to bring, what’s on the ballot
Trump or Biden? Former President George W. Bush won’t reveal who he voted for
Facebook to label premature election victory claims by candidates
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Play of the Week: Week 10
Video
Top Stories
Game Balls: Week 10
Video
Zepeda boots Wildcats to 20-17 Halloween win over Mercer
Silver Star Nation: Keys to the Game against Philadelphia
Video
Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 10
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de octubre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de octubre, 2020
Video
Mujer crea un Baby Yoda con calabaza de 451 libras
Wendy’s tiene un nuevo sándwich de pollo y puedes conseguir uno gratis
Telemundo Abilínea – 28 de octubre, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Event Calendar
Future Of The Family
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de noviembre, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Nov 2, 2020 / 05:07 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2020 / 05:07 PM CST
Don't Miss
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI