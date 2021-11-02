Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Veteran’s Voices
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
B-1 Bomber Association gathers in Abilene
Video
Top Stories
Congressman Arrington proposes legislation in response to immigration planes in Big Country
Video
Big Country experts give tips to safely prepare your heater for the winter
Video
Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants
Amazon celebrates Alexa’s birthday with deals that will help you get a jump on holiday shopping
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Eagles excited to be headed back to the playoffs
Video
Top Stories
Wasted opportunities early hurt Cooper in loss to Azle
Video
Eagles hog the ball in second half to secure win against Midland
Video
Cooper is in a must win situation in final week of regular season
Video
Zepeda becomes fourth Wildcat to win WAC weekly award
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Resumen: las propuestas que revisará el consejo de la ciudad esta semana.
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – Noviembre 1, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 28 de octubre, 2021
Video
La Universidad McMurry cancela más de $1 millon en deudas estudiantiles
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Buy tickets to the “Big Cheese”
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de noviembre, 2021
Telemundo
by:
Iara Roberto
,
Susana Harbert
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 05:43 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2021 / 05:43 PM CDT
Don't Miss
LIST: Abilene Halloween bashes, truck-or-treats, and other holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
UPDATE: Power restored after garbage truck knocks down poles at Hendrick Medical Plaza
Video
Woman, 70, arrested for refusing to leave daughter
Suspect accused of killing pregnant Abilene mother so she would ‘feel the pain of a miscarriage’ sentenced to 50 years
Biden administration discussing $450,000 payments to migrants separated at border
Video
Abilene man returns to family after 118 day battle with COVID-19
Video
QAnon supporters meet in Dallas for return of JFK Jr., Trump reinstatement
BUSTED: 26 accused of trying to meet minor for sex arrested during Abilene-area online operation
Gallery
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for missing teen
Big Country experts give tips to safely prepare your heater for the winter
Video
Class 2A/1A Scores and Highlights: Week 10
Video