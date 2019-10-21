Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de Octubre, 2019

DALLAS (AP) - Un tornado destrozó casas y negocios en un área densamente poblada de Dallas, donde solo se reportaron heridas leves, pero cuatro personas murieron en Arkansas y Oklahoma cuando una serie de tormentas nocturnas causó el caos en varios estados.

El radar confirmó que el tornado golpeó cerca del aeropuerto Dallas Love Field alrededor de las 9 p.m. el domingo, dijo el meteorólogo del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional Jason Godwin. No hubo informes de muertes o lesiones graves en Texas el lunes, pero el portavoz de bomberos Jason Evans dice que tres personas fueron hospitalizadas para evaluar lesiones que no eran potencialmente mortales. Decenas de miles de personas se quedaron sin electricidad. El portavoz de Dallas Love Field, Chris Perry, dijo que el aeropuerto no sufrió daños durante la tormenta.