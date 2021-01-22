Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Honoring Black History
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Dyess AFB receives first round of COVID-19 vaccines
‘Colten’s Law’ officially filed, aims to crack down on drivers who hit pedestrians under the influence
Video
ADT technician pleads guilty after spying on hundreds of customers for ‘sexual gratification’
Report: Samsung could place $10 billion chipmaking plant in Austin
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
NFL giving 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl in Tampa
Top Stories
HSU women roll, men fall to UMHB
Video
War Hawks and Cowboys excited for football in February and March
Video
WAC announces expedited entrance for ACU and three other Texas schools
Golding focused on present with his team still competing in Southland Conference
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de enero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
85 nuevos casos de Covid-19 en el condado Taylor
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de enero, 2021
Video
Blatter se pasó una semana en coma inducido
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de enero, 2021
Video
Dos partidos de sanción a Messi por pegarle a rival
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
We Appreciate You
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Project Roadblock
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de enero, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 04:56 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 04:56 PM CST
Don't Miss
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI