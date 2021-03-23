Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Biden announces ‘ObamaCare’ Special Enrollment Period extended until August 15
Video
Top Stories
What to do about gun violence in America? U.S. Senate divided over right answers after recent shootings
Video
2 spring breakers drugged, raped, robbed woman found dead at Florida hotel, police say
AISD names new principal for Abilene High School
81-year-old missing Clyde man found dead
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes Reveals 2021 All-Star Rosters
Top Stories
Clyde selects Cooper’s Dudgeon to be next head coach and athletic director
Big Country FCA reveals 2021 All-Star Rosters
ACU basketball’s historic run ends with loss to UCLA in second round of NCAA Tournament
High traffic volume crashes ACU website after NCAA Tourney win over Texas
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de marzo, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de marzo, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de marzo, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 18 de marzo, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de marzo, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de marzo, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de marzo, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Mar 23, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
List: Boil water notices rescinded in the Big Country
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
81-year-old missing Clyde man found dead
Video
Abilene police searching for woman missing since last week
AISD names new principal for Abilene High School
Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes Reveals 2021 All-Star Rosters
2 spring breakers drugged, raped, robbed woman found dead at Florida hotel, police say
Slower mail, fewer office hours part of Postal Service plans
15 new COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries reported in Taylor County
Video
Wylie High School student designs logo for ‘Abilene Gives 2021’ shirt
Video
What we know about the 10 victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
Video
Health District opening up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to all residents 16+