Texas may wait to use “Rainy Day” fund on tornado …

Huntsville Taxi Driver Led Officers on Multi-State …

Mountain lion spotted outside Irvine salon

Woman loses both arms following ‘vicious dog attack’ …

Mayor of Cisco loses home to fire, now spreads hope …

Strong winds damage homes in Haskell County, Lake …

Large Tornado Hits New Orleans | Viewer Video

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Tuesday …

Anson High School students spend Spring Break fighting …