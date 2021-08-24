Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
BestReviews
Border Report
Top Stories
Lawmakers concerned US won’t meet looming Afghanistan deadline
Video
Top Stories
How to watch: Wylie set to take on Nebraska in Little League World Series elimination game
Oklahoma man charged in assault on AP photographer on Jan. 6
Comirnaty: What’s the story behind the new Pfizer vaccine name?
4 hospitalized in Coleman after fire fills home with carbon monoxide overnight
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Tokyo Forecast
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Abilene High plans to build on success in 2020 in 2021
Video
Top Stories
First three games being in Abilene should help 2021 Cooper squad
Video
WAC Reaches New, Expanded Media Rights Agreement with ESPN
Mike Fullen glad to be on the sidelines to start 2021 season
Video
Cooper is excited to 2021 started
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
4 personas hospitalizadas en Coleman después de que un incendio llenara su casa con monóxido de carbono durante la noche
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de agosto, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Ambas ubicaciones del restaurante Chili’s en Abilene cerraron debido a la “grave escasez de alimentos”
1 persona herida después de que una carrera clandestina enviara a un automóvil a través de la cerca hacía el campo de golf de ACU
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de agosto, 2021
Video
Cómo ver: Wylie se enfrentará a Washington en la Serie Mundial de Pequeñas Ligas de béisbol
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Clear The Shelters
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de agosto, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Aug 24, 2021 / 05:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 24, 2021 / 05:00 PM CDT
Don't Miss
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Video
Wylie beats New Jersey to advance in Little League World Series
Taylor Co. reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
Video
Organizers scaling down Abilene’s first PRIDE event due to COVID-19 outbreak
UPDATE: Both Chili’s locations reopen in Abilene after ‘severe food shortage’
Video
Decades old Abilene school cookbook resurfaces
Video
“Do not take medicine for animals,” Oklahoma stores sold out of horse deworming drug despite FDA warning about consumption
Video
Wylie falls to Michigan in 2nd Little League World Series game
Video
How to watch Wylie Little League’s World Series game two
1 injured after street race sends car flipping through fence onto ACU golf course
Video