Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults
Top Stories
‘We’re in a potential disaster inside of a current disaster’: Texas officials prepare for hurricane season amid COVID-19
State Rep. César Blanco to file bill in Vanessa Guillén’s name
Video
Abilene preteen who owns business makes locals ‘believe in magic’
Video
Parents, students react to Snyder ISD delaying start of school year
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
McMurry Men’s Golf earns GCAA Presidents Special Recognition
Top Stories
Southland postpones start of volleyball and soccer competition until Sept. 1
Rangers debut new stadium on Friday to begin shortened 2020 season
Video
Wildcats come into 2020 with a lot of new faces on defense
Video
Cowboys start return to The Star with several safety precautions in place
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de julio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de julio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de julio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de julio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de julio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de julio, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Destination Texas
Clear The Shelters
Hound Hang Outs
Mental Health Matters
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Changes to KTAB’s Signal
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de julio, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Jul 24, 2020 / 04:56 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2020 / 04:56 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI