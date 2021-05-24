Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Walmart faces backlash after customers receive email containing racial slur
Top Stories
Lawmakers and officials say United States needs to be competitive in space
Video
Family members of Abilene veterans begin placing flags at cemetery for Memorial Day
Video
Does the Ford F-150 Lightning live up to the hype?
Video
Nine states have at least partially vaccinated 70% of adults against COVID
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
War Hawks prepare for Div. III NCAA Championships meet
Video
Top Stories
Big Country baseball and softball regional finals and semifinals matchups
Video
Cisco falls short of world series with loss to McLennan
Video
Class 2A/1A High School Softball Playoffs Scores and Highlights
Video
Albany Lions knock off Hawley to advance to Class 2A Baseball Regional Semifinals
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de mayo, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Dos sospechosos fueron arrestados en relación con el homicidio en Lake Fort Phantom Hill, dos más aún están prófugos
Top Stories
El Departamento de Policía de Abilene busca a un dúo en relación con una “investigación en curso”
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de mayo, 2021
Video
Actualización: el Departamento de Policía de Merkel encuentra a la adolescente que se encontraba desaparecida
5 acusados en relación con el asesinato en agosto de una niña de Abilene, de 19 años, en una fiesta de Taylor Co.
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de mayo, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
May 24, 2021 / 05:03 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2021 / 05:03 PM CDT
Don't Miss
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Document: Lake Ft. Phantom Hill victim was ‘beaten and terrorized’ prior to her death
Video
2 suspects arrested in connection to Lake Fort Phantom Hill homicide, 2 still on the run
Video
Walmart faces backlash after customers receive email containing racial slur
Nine states have at least partially vaccinated 70% of adults against COVID
Abilene’s competitive housing market makes it difficult for first time buyers
Video
Lake Fort Phantom Hill water plant needs $2M for repairs
Video
Idaho man arrested for stabbing at South Abilene bar
Video
Abilene City Council to approve build/design plans for downtown hotel
Video
Kobe Bryant’s widow expresses grief, anger in online post
GALLERY: Big Country storms make dramatic lightning, rainbows, dark clouds
Gallery