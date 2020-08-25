Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Colorado City searching for first victory in over a year
Video
Cancer research fundraising at a low point due to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Sheriff’s Office still looking for 20 attendees at Taylor County party where teen girl was killed
TxDOT begins $10 million project to repair U.S. 180 in Shackelford County
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Colorado City searching for first victory in over a year
Video
Top Stories
Roscoe looks to rebound with physicality
Video
Week 1 Big Country High School Football Matchups
Video
BCH Sports previews 2020 high school football season
Video
High School Football scrimmages prepare teams for season openers
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de agosto, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Lionel Messi le dice a Barcelona que quiere dejar el club
Top Stories
Quince miembros del personal, 3 estudiantes dan positivo de COVID-19 en Jim Ned CISD
Jacob Blake quedó paralizado después de recibir un disparo de la policía en Wisconsin, dice su padre
La convención republicana muestra estrellas emergentes y advertencias oscuras
Video
No se reportan nuevos casos de COVID-19 en el condado de Taylor, 18 nuevas recuperaciones
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Event Calendar
Destination Texas
Clear The Shelters
Hound Hang Outs
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de agosto, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Aug 25, 2020 / 04:52 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 25, 2020 / 04:52 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI