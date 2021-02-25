Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Heinz website now takes 57 minutes to load – but there’s a reward for your patience
Top Stories
Immigration correspondents discuss migrants’ crossing into Texas from refugee camps
Video
US carries out airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria
Texas lawmakers grill energy providers, state regulators over deadly winter storm failures
Live
House could vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, $1,400 checks Friday
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
AHS Eagles season ends at hands of Byron Nelson
Top Stories
ACU Baseball opens season with hot start
Video
Top Stories
Clyde football coach Scott Campbell to leave program
Video
Lowrance, Roye win TPC San Antonio Shootout, McMurry finishes second
Golf without Woods? Battered leg brings it closer to reality
High School Boys and Girls Playoffs Highlights and Scores: February 23
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de febrero, 2021
Video
La ciudad de Abilene ofrece “ajustes por fugas” en la factura de servicios públicos para reparaciones de tuberías
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de febrero, 2021
Video
¿Necesita comida? Así es como puede solicitar una tarjeta de ayuda para comestibles
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Honoring Black History
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de febrero, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Feb 25, 2021 / 04:58 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 25, 2021 / 04:58 PM CST
Don't Miss
List: Boil water notices rescinded in the Big Country
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Man arrested in Coleman after dragging deputy with car, leading police on chase through 3 counties
It’s time for Jeep to stop using Cherokee name, says tribe’s chief
Abilene police respond to two armed robbery incidents involving unknown suspects
Ex Colorado City mayor catching heat for comments about citizens affected by cold
Video
COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Mann Middle School next week
Man accused of trying to drown, bury wife alive at California beach
Abilene woman’s ‘gut feeling’ helps save 7 others from burning house
Video
Chick-fil-A set to remove two items from its menu
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis