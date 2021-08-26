Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
BestReviews
Border Report
Top Stories
Update to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings – includes new ‘Damage Threat’ Categories
Video
Top Stories
‘We Build The Wall’ says they have no funds to pay lawyers in Texas private border wall lawsuit
COVID-19 is most transmissible 2 days before, 3 days after symptoms appear, study finds
City Council allows sale of alcohol at Rose Park, potentially bringing baseball team back to Abilene
Panel requests records in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Tokyo Forecast
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
HSU Cowboys Picked Second in ASC; Jones Nabs Preseason Honor
Top Stories
McMurry picked 7th in American Southwest Conference preseason football poll
Jim Ned looks forward to rematch with Ballinger
Video
Wylie eliminated from Little League World Series after loss to Michigan
Wylie Little League’s Ella Bruning becoming national star
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
El Distrito Escolar de Colorado City cerró sus puertas hasta el miércoles debido al aumento de enfermedades
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de agosto, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Salvation Army de Abilene ya no acepta a más invitados debido al brote de COVID-19
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de agosto, 2021
Video
4 personas hospitalizadas en Coleman después de que un incendio llenara su casa con monóxido de carbono durante la noche
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de agosto, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Clear The Shelters
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de agosto, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 05:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 05:08 PM CDT
Don't Miss
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Jim Ned 5th grader’s fight to wear earrings has community concerned about ‘conservative values,’ both sides petition
Video
Wylie eliminated from Little League World Series after loss to Michigan
Wylie Little League’s Ella Bruning becoming national star
Video
Colorado City CISD closed through Wednesday due to increased illness
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
Report: SWAT helps arrest Abilene teen accused of shooting into occupied vehicle
City Council allows sale of alcohol at Rose Park, potentially bringing baseball team back to Abilene
United Supermarkets feeling effects of food shortage
Video
Natural pet food company breaks ground in Abilene
Video
Dyess program offers airmen ‘home away from home’
Video