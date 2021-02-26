Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Monster trucks back in Abilene for Nitro Tour
Video
Top Stories
Hawley, Sanders push plans to rescue $15 minimum wage
Video
Texas woman who received $9,300 electricity bill files class action lawsuit
Pres. Biden visits Texas, meets with leaders to learn aftermath of the deadly winter storms
Video
CDC director: Now is not the time to relax COVID-19 restrictions
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
Defense is leading to success on offense for HSU Cowgirls
Video
Top Stories
Cowboys and War Hawks ready to renew rivalry
Video
Top Stories
Tiger Woods moved to LA hospital after leg surgery
HSU Cowboys and Cowgirls ride past McMurry Warhawks
Video
50 percent capacity for AISD baseball and softball
Hermleigh Girls defeat Eula, advances to face Rankin
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de febrero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de febrero, 2021
Video
La ciudad de Abilene ofrece “ajustes por fugas” en la factura de servicios públicos para reparaciones de tuberías
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de febrero, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Honoring Black History
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de febrero, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Feb 26, 2021 / 04:53 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 26, 2021 / 04:53 PM CST
Don't Miss
List: Boil water notices rescinded in the Big Country
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Pres. Biden visits Texas, meets with leaders to learn aftermath of the deadly winter storms
Video
Three Braum’s locations pending in Abilene
Third stimulus checks: Here’s who would get $1,400 under the House relief plan
Monster trucks back in Abilene for Nitro Tour
Video
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Chick-fil-A set to remove two items from its menu
5th Suspect Arrested: Accused organizer of fatal New Year’s Eve robbery in Abilene behind bars
Video
It’s time for Jeep to stop using Cherokee name, says tribe’s chief
COVID-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Mann Middle School next week
Cemetery worker buried alive, dies after grave collapses