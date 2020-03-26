Breaking News
First coronavirus case confirmed in Abilene

Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de Marzo, 2020

Telemundo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Telemundo Abilene Tweets