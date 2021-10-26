Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Veteran’s Voices
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
Top Stories
TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube questioned by US lawmakers about child safety
Video
3M workers in Brownwood protest vaccine mandate
Yes, Alexa is recording you. Here’s how to delete recordings from your Amazon Echo
3 Big Country universities named on list of ‘absolute worst, most unsafe’ campuses for LGBTQ youth
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
It’s always nice for the Eagles to win the Homecoming game
Video
Top Stories
Cooper freshman Keegan Anderson looks great in debut at quarterback
Video
Eagles “D” took the ball away from five times in victory
Video
Cougars proud to win 400th win in program history
Video
Wylie’s defense made comeback possible against Randall
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de octubre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de octubre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 22 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de octubre, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Buy tickets to the “Big Cheese”
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de octubre, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Oct 26, 2021 / 05:09 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2021 / 05:09 PM CDT
Don't Miss
LIST: Abilene area Halloween Events 2021
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Timeline of Events: Abilene man accused of crime spree involving shooting, homicide, body dump, and SWAT team
Video
UPDATE: Tree trimmer killed in south Abilene electrocution identified
Video
3 Big Country universities named on list of ‘absolute worst, most unsafe’ campuses for LGBTQ youth
BUSTED: 26 accused of trying to meet minor for sex arrested during Abilene-area online operation
Gallery
3M workers in Brownwood protest vaccine mandate
Weather Alert Day: Numerous severe thunderstorms possible with large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
Gallery
Yes, Alexa is recording you. Here’s how to delete recordings from your Amazon Echo
Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order
Video
New restaurant set to open in Abilene’s Allen Ridge on Friday
2 charged with murder in connection to body found near Abilene Brush Center