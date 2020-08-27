Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Mothers moving into new homes at Ben Richey Boys Ranch & Family program
Video
Stimulus check update: Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight
Mother of woman found alive at funeral home says she’s ‘devastated’
Video
Big Country Politics: In depth on COVID-19 with Abilene Taylor Co. Public Health District Director Annette Lerma
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
NBA players decide to restart playoffs after boycotts
Top Stories
Tate Yardley brings 90 mph fastball to quarterback position for Jim Ned
Video
Depth and experience should lead to another good season in Ballinger
Video
Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest
Bucks players don’t take the court for NBA playoff game
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Documento: Joven se encontraba cerca de la una pelea en la fiesta del condado Taylor cuando fue impactada por una bala
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de agosto, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Fuente AP: NBA pospondrá la jornada de playoffs el jueves
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de agosto, 2020
Video
Teléfonos móviles en “paquete sospechoso” en Abilene Walmart, no se encontró ninguna amenaza tras alerta de bomba
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de agosto, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Event Calendar
Destination Texas
Clear The Shelters
Hound Hang Outs
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de agosto, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Aug 27, 2020 / 04:56 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2020 / 04:56 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI