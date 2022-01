Report rates roads in Abilene as ‘poor,’ getting …

Big Country Politics: In depth on SCOTUS appointment …

PCB Human Chain Rescue

U.S. DOT unveils new plan to reduce road deaths

‘They could feel each other’: Hospital puts suburban …

Window Washer Dies After Falling 8 Stories From Downtown …

101-year-old tennis player serving up aces in Mountain …

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Student debt: Over 80 lawmakers call on Biden to …

EDITED: Loraine ISD Superintendent honored for life …