Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Coronavirus
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 27, 2020
Video
Drama in Congress before $2T package passed
Video
COVID-19 forces ‘Winter Texans’ to consider staying put in South Texas through summer
Video
Coronavirus stimulus bill signed by Pres. Trump includes help for small businesses
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
No timetable set for Opening Day at Globe Life Field
Video
Top Stories
Olympics in Tokyo postponed to 2021
Video
Baker takes first event of the ESports Sanitizer Series
Video
Cowboys’ Frederick retires, cites play after nerve disorder
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Marzo, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Abilene ISD extiende su servicio de desayunos y almuerzos para los niños de la Ciudad
Top Stories
Trabajador de salud de Dyess AFB da positivo por COVID-19
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de Marzo, 2020
Video
Extienden el Cierre Temporal de las Oficinas de USCIS hasta el 7 de Abril
Policía de Merkel advierte sobre estafas telefónicas de venta de productos contra el coronavirus
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Black History Month
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Dyess AFB healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
First coronavirus case confirmed in Abilene
2
of
/
2
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Marzo, 2020
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Mar 27, 2020 / 05:03 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 27, 2020 / 05:03 PM CDT
Don't Miss
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI