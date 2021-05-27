Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain and storms possible for the next several days
Video
Top Stories
Entertainment district task force invites businesses to their second meeting for perspective
Video
Hendrick Health to open new service center at the Mall of Abilene
LIVE TONIGHT: How the end of Texas’ legislative session will impact you
Man drunk texts South Carolina Aquarium education number, asks some decent questions
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Cooper and Abilene High softball players sign letters of intent
Video
Top Stories
Pitching leads Albany Lions to Class 2A Regional Semifinal
Video
Melchor signs with Cisco for softball
Video
War Hawks send two to Div. III tennis nationals
Video
Jim Ned in pursuit of undefeated season, face Shallowater in regional semifinals
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de mayo, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Ginecólogo oncólogo de Abilene trabaja junto a una enfermera a la que ayudó nacer hace 22 años
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de mayo, 2021
Video
Deportes: Dos tenistas de la Universidad de McMurry listos para Competencia Nacional de la Tercera División
Video
Mujer encontrada inconsciente es acusada de asesinato capital
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de mayo, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de mayo, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
May 27, 2021 / 04:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 27, 2021 / 04:58 PM CDT
Don't Miss
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Hendrick Health to open new service center at the Mall of Abilene
Hunter finds dead bald eagle still clutching the head of a deer: ‘It was pretty crazy’
QuikTrip opening first Abilene location next week
Sinkhole in North Abilene growing larger, won’t be repaired until July
Video
Traffic light going up at dangerous Abilene intersection after fatal crash
Video
Abilene man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday crash
Video
Abilene ISD feeling out how to spend $42M in COVID-19 funds
Video
Yellowstone investigators seeking to identify woman who was filmed approaching grizzly bears
Top foods to take to a BBQ for Memorial Day weekend
New clashes as wildcat miners attack Indigenous in Brazil