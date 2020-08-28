Telemundo Abilínea – 28 de julio, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida, EE.UU. (AP) — Otra jornada de los playoffs de la NBA será aplazada.

Los tres partidos previstos para el jueves no se disputarán, informó a la Associated Press una persona con conocimiento de los detalles. Los tres partidos se sumarán a los tres que no pudieron celebrarse el miércoles. La persona habló con la AP bajo la condición de no ser identificada debido a que no se había divulgado un anuncio oficial.