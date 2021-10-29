Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Veteran’s Voices
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Hendrick Health dresses up NICU babies for Halloween
Gallery
Top Stories
Taylor Co. COVID-19 cases dropping, active cases below 1k for first time since August
Video
4 takeaways from the Gabby Petito special report
Video
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley robbed in home invasion
COVID shots more protective than past infection, study shows
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Abilene High and Cooper turn in smaller enrollments for UIL Snapshot day
Top Stories
Hawley’s defense is riding a five-game shutout streak
Video
McMillon is Cooper’s Swiss Army knife in 2021
Video
Receivers are catching on at Abilene High
Video
Roscoe heads to district title with 7 straight wins
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de octubre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 28 de octubre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
La Universidad McMurry cancela más de $1 millon en deudas estudiantiles
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de octubre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de octubre, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Buy tickets to the “Big Cheese”
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de octubre, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Oct 29, 2021 / 05:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 05:04 PM CDT
Don't Miss
LIST: Abilene Halloween bashes, truck-or-treats, and other holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Students appear to give staff lap dances in photos
‘Mark of a Serial Killer’ looks at El Paso’s Desert Killer of 1987
Police warn of two males snatching purses at Abilene stores
UPDATE: Child porn suspect previously worked at Abilene ISD
Abilene High and Cooper turn in smaller enrollments for UIL Snapshot day
Woman, 70, arrested for refusing to leave daughter
Plasticizer found in food from McDonald's, Domino's, others
Three new businesses announced for Allen Ridge development near ACU
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for missing teen
Taylor Co. COVID-19 cases dropping, active cases below 1k for first time since August
Video