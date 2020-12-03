Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Santa’s Helpers
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
UPS limits deliveries for some of country’s biggest retailers due to demand, reports say
Video
DCOA, DevelopAbilene bring new corporate headquarters to downtown
Republicans push back on 2020 election results, despite warning of backlash in GA runoff election turnout
Video
Abilene City Council addresses proposed budget cuts
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Grand opening for Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame museum is set for Dec. 11
Top Stories
Cisco is rolling heading into 4th round of the playoffs
Video
Grand opening for Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame museum is set for Dec. 11
Abilene High’s Mike Fullen is the Abilene Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week
Video
Jim Ned looking ahead to Pilot Point in Regional Finals
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de diciembre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de diciembre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de diciembre, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de noviembre, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Event Calendar
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de diciembre, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Dec 3, 2020 / 04:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2020 / 04:54 PM CST
Don't Miss
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI