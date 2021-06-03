Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Border Report
Top Stories
Anson PD arrest suspect accused of home invasion, sexual assault
Top Stories
Fourth stimulus check: Biden administration ‘happy to listen’ but focused on jobs
Video
‘Next big wave’: Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells
Video
PHOTOS: California home sells for nearly $1 million over asking price
Gallery
Abilene Zoo hopes to expand their lion pride
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Abilene ISD football season tickets go on sale this month
Top Stories
Hillyer signs professional contract with Tucson Saguaros
Stamford softball wins State Championship
Video
Tigers credit change in approach for playoff run
Video
Stamford refocused for state championship game vs. Crawford
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de junio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Regresa la Feria Estatal de Texas en este 2021
Video
Top Stories
Una persona muere en accidente de tránsito
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de junio, 2021
Video
El programa de nutrición de verano del Distrito Escolar de Abilene comienza la próxima semana
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de junio, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de junio, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Jun 3, 2021 / 05:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2021 / 05:22 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
UPDATE: Recent HS graduate dies after electrocution at Clyde Lake
Document: Abilene museum director accused of uploading child pornography at work
Abilene woman encourages locals to ‘stay aware’ after uncomfortable shopping incident
Video
Abilene residents concerned after P&Z Board approves rezoning of land near Highway 351 for new neighborhood
Video
Police offering cash rewards for Abilene’s most wanted fugitives
Video
Anson PD arrest suspect accused of home invasion, sexual assault
Fourth stimulus check: Biden administration ‘happy to listen’ but focused on jobs
Video
Child Advocacy Center works to prevent child abuse in Abilene
Video
Abilene’s first QuikTrip officially open
Abilene ISD football season tickets go on sale this month