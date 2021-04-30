Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
‘It will allow me to continue my livelihood’: Texas Rent Relief program picks up pace
Top Stories
Polls open in Taylor County, check this list of voting locations!
Big Country AirFest takes flight this weekend
U.S. Army report: Vanessa Guillen reported sexual harassment twice, but superiors took no action
South Dakota governor sues Biden administration over Mount Rushmore fireworks
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
LAPD union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James
Video
Top Stories
Amid rumors, Packers GM says, ‘We are not trading Aaron Rodgers’
Cowboys select Micah Parsons No. 12 in NFL Draft
Intraconference Southland Conference adjusts policies as a result of NCAA one-time transfer exception
Fullen completes chemo; Eagles start padded spring practices
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de abril, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Un aumento de 300% en los precios de la madera hace que una familia de Abilene desembolse 30,000 dólares adicionales para construir una casa
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de abril, 2021
Video
Los residentes de Abilene descontentos con el sistema de drenaje de las calles, la ciudad dice que no hay mucho que puedan hacer al respecto
El Departamento de Policía de Abilene pide ayuda para localizar a dos adolescentes
La ciudad de Abilene ofrece bolsas de arena gratis para protegerse de las inundaciones
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de abril, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Apr 30, 2021 / 05:10 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2021 / 05:10 PM CDT
Don't Miss
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
Two days left for early voting in Abilene, Big Country
Video
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
‘Busiest weekend in Abilene’ coming soon
Video
Wife of man killed in bee attack thanks first responders; bee handler explains what happened
Video
Zebra mussels detected at Lake Brownwood
Video
First Financial Bank reports single-day deposit of $65M in stimulus checks
Video
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police, CPS looking for runaway
Taylor Co. reports 107 new COVID-19 cases for past week, 2 deaths
Gerber is on the look for 2021’s Spokesbaby
Judge: Kushner’s apartment company violated consumer laws
World’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens
Gallery
Fun-loving, 14-year-old Ja’Viera looking for forever family
Video