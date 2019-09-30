Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de Septiembre, 2019

NUEVA YORK (AP) — Grandes mayorías de negros e hispanos piensan que las acciones de Donald Trump como presidente han empeorado las cosas para ellos, y dos terceras partes de los estadounidenses desaprueban cómo él ha manejado las relaciones raciales, de acuerdo con un sondeo conducido por The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Aproximadamente la mitad de los estadounidenses piensan que las acciones de Trump han sido malas para los negros, los musulmanes y las mujeres, y poco más de la mitad dicen que han sido malas para los hispanos.