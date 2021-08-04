Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report
Top Stories
VIDEO: South Texas border city erects tent city for migrants who test positive for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past
Video
Mexican president to visit Chihuahua as National Guard expands presence on border
Frozen honey: New TikTok trend will likely result in ‘a lot of diarrhea,’ gastroenterologist says
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Tokyo Forecast
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Japanese Word Of The Day
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Kates wants to lead Merkel to the playoffs in 2021
Video
Top Stories
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances
Danny Dudgeon looks forward to 1st year as Clyde’s head coach
Video
The Russell Lucas era is underway in Sweetwater
Video
‘I wanna be my dad’: Jim Ned’s Football Coach teaches son how to be a leader
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
El registro para las marcas de ganado se abrirá pronto, los ganaderos de Abilene miran hacia el futuro para mantener los legados agrícolas
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de agosto, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020
Video
Un recluso muere después de un problema médico en el condado Jones
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de agosto, 2021
Video
Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020- 2 de agosto de 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Clear The Shelters
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de agosto, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Aug 4, 2021 / 05:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 4, 2021 / 05:05 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Needing volunteers, Abilene Hunger Coalition prepares for Summer Meal Program
Video
Operation Blue Jeans kicks off at Christian Service Center
Video
Summer events in full swing at Abilene Public Library
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Bridesman brings viral attention to Abilene bride’s video
What is the delta plus variant?
VIDEO: South Texas border city erects tent city for migrants who test positive for COVID-19
Video
Abilene man among 3 arrested with $500k worth of cocaine, meth
Frozen honey: New TikTok trend will likely result in ‘a lot of diarrhea,’ gastroenterologist says
Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital for over 2 years
To trim or not to trim? 6 months after freeze, Abilene arborist shares insight on tree upkeep
Video
Harold’s BBQ Pit Founder Passes Away
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
Abilene PD sponsoring free matinee movie for children
Video