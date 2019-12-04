Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards News
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Top Stories
Police say missing Texas woman killed; man arrested in death
Tejano singer convicted of rape to launch comeback tour
Surprising 1st results from NASA’s sun-skimming spacecraft
Texas construction worker killed in trench collapse
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Ford Impact Player Of The Week
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Texas Rangers reveal dimensions for Globe Life Field
Top Stories
Texas Rangers unveil 2020 uniforms
Rodela is a dual threat for the Bearcats
Silver Star Nation: Dallas is mediocre but can improve
Bearcats not worried about being best ever at Hawley
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de Diciembre, 2019
Top Stories
Desconocidos disparan hacia una casa ocupada por 6 menores y matan a un hombre de Abilene
Top Stories
Policía de Abilene necesita ayuda para identificar a 7 hombres como parte una investigación de delitos cibernéticos
La Fiesta Anual para compartir de H-E-B será el próximo martes
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de Diciembre, 2019
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de diciembre, 2019
KTAB 4U
Community
Light Up A Life
TV Schedule
Project Roadblock
Santa’s Helpers
Share Your Christmas
Jackets For Joy
Home for the Holidays
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Lone Star NYE 2020
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de Diciembre, 2019
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Dec 4, 2019 / 05:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2019 / 05:00 PM CST
Don't Miss
United Way’s Winter Lightfest coming soon to Abilene
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI