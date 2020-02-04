Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de Febrero, 2020

ABILENE, Texas (COMUNICADO DE PRENSA) –Los equipos de TxDOT comenzaron a preparar las carreteras en el distrito de Abilene el lunes por la mañana para el clima invernal que impactará el área el martes por la noche.

Los equipos de todo el distrito de 13 condados están preparando las carreteras de Nivel 1 y Nivel 2, que incluyen corredores de alto tráfico como I-20, US 84 desde Roscoe hasta la línea del Condado de Garza, US 83/84 y US 277, entre otros. La mezcla de salmuera impedirá que el hielo se adhiera a las carreteras y estructuras a medida que la precipitación invernal comience a caer.