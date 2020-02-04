Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  62
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Woman's Club Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Haskell Grace Baptist Church Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Highland ISD Ira ISD Jones County Courthouse Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shackelford County Courthouse Snyder ISD Stamford ISD Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Offices Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Throckmorton ISD Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Zephyr ISD

Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de Febrero, 2020

Telemundo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Telemundo Abilene Tweets