Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Video unsealed in Lubbock court case: “You’re here because of my swastika flag and my firearms.”
Top Stories
Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union
Customers in Abilene flock to stores ahead of winter weather
Twitter to label altered media, remove if it may cause harm
EXCLUSIVE: School choice in the Big Country
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
McMurry Tennis sweeps ASC West awards
Top Stories
11 Big Country teams are ranked in TABC Top 25
McMurry’s Germany, Kantrowitz sweep ASC field awards
Hubble leaves Breckenridge to coach Canton
UIL Realignment: Basketball and Volleyball Districts
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de Febrero, 2020
Top Stories
Departamento de transporte de Texas en Abilene, prepara caminos para el clima invernal
Top Stories
Aumentan a 425 los muertos por coronavirus en China
Telemundo Abilínea – 03 de Febrero, 2020
Clima invernal: la nieve se dirige al Big Country
Fracasa vacuna experimental contra el VIH
KTAB 4U
Community
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
Previous Alert
1
of
/
62
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General
1
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday
2
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Abilene Junior Academy
3
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Abilene Woman's Club
4
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Anson ISD
5
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Baird ISD
6
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Baird Senior Center
7
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Ballinger ISD
8
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Bangs ISD
9
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Blackwell ISD
10
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Blanket ISD
11
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Breckenridge ISD
12
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Bronte ISD
13
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Brookesmith ISD
14
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Brownwood ISD
15
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
16
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Brownwood Workforce Center
17
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Callahan County Meals on Wheels
18
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Clyde Senior Center
19
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Coleman ISD
20
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Coleman Senior Center
21
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9
22
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9
23
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Early ISD
24
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Eastland County Courthouse
25
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Eastland ISD
26
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Eula ISD
27
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church Haskell
28
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Grace Baptist Church
29
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Haskell CISD
30
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Haskell County Courthouse
31
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Hawley ISD
32
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Highland ISD
33
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Ira ISD
34
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Jones County Courthouse
35
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Kiwanis Club Abilene
36
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Knox City-O'Brien ISD
37
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Lueders-Avoca ISD
38
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
May ISD
39
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Moran ISD
40
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Mullin ISD
41
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Munday CISD
42
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge
43
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Paint Creek ISD
44
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Panther Creek CISD
45
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Ranger ISD
46
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Rising Star ISD
47
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Roby CISD
48
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Rotan ISD
49
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Rule ISD
50
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Salvation Army Abilene
51
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Santa Anna ISD
52
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Shackelford County Courthouse
53
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Snyder ISD
54
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Stamford ISD
55
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Sweetwater ISD
56
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Taylor County Offices
57
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9
58
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Throckmorton ISD
59
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Wallace Senior Center
60
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Winters ISD
61
of
/
62
Closings and Delays
Zephyr ISD
62
of
/
62
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de Febrero, 2020
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Feb 4, 2020 / 05:14 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2020 / 05:14 PM CST
Don't Miss
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI