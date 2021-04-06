Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
United Way of Abilene announces more than $4M raised for nonprofits in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Some Abilene residents, business owners excited for potential downtown entertainment district
Video
How to talk to believers of COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Texas State Rep. Talarico shares he has diabetes while announcing insulin price cap legislation
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Jones Nabs Top ASC Honor
Top Stories
Nine Howard Payne Yellow Jackets Receive All-Conference Honors
Eleven War Hawks earn ASC Football postseason honors
Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga
McMurry’s Gonzales, Hamel collect both ASC Baseball weekly awards
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Exjefe del Departamento de Bomberos Voluntarios de Roscoe acusado de robar entre $30,000 y $150,000
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de abril, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Mujer de Abilene- “Señorita Sammie” quiere 100 tarjetas de cumpleaños para celebrar sus 100 años
Adopciones gratuitas en el refugio de servicios para animales de la Ciudad de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 5 de abril, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de abril, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de abril, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Apr 6, 2021 / 05:01 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 6, 2021 / 05:01 PM CDT
Don't Miss
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
ERCOT: ‘Weather related’ problems were the biggest reason for power outages during Texas’ winter storm
Video
Former Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department Chief accused of stealing $30,000 to $150,000
Video
Some Abilene residents, business owners excited for potential downtown entertainment district
Video
United Way of Abilene announces more than $4M raised for nonprofits in 2020
Video
Inspiration4: Final crew members for all-civilian flight to space announced
Web Exclusive: KTAB now accepting nominations for this year’s ‘Remarkable Woman’ contest
Video
Obituaries
Carrying a firearm in Texas without a permit? Here’s why it could become legal
Video
‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Harry Potter’ actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids