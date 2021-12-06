Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Lone Star NYE
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Texas announces first detected case of omicron variant in Harris County
Top Stories
Why was the Michigan shooting suspect sent back to class?
Video
ACU selects veteran FBS defensive coordinator as new head football coach
Woman charged with trafficking after Anson PD discovers undocumented immigrants in stolen SUV
MPP reboot: Mexican families turned away at the border
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
ACU selects veteran FBS defensive coordinator as new head football coach
Top Stories
Hawley overcomes key injuries in State Quarterfinal win over Cisco
Video
The May Tigers advance to the Class 1A state championship with an outstanding finish over Abbott, 50-48
Video
ACU Wildcats win fifth straight and remain undefeated at home, defeating Incarnate Word, 98-65
Video
Men’s hoops fails to extend win streak at Belhaven
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de diciembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de diciembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de diciembre, 2021
Video
Family aims to keep legacy going after Oscar’s Mexican Restaurant owner dies from COVID-19 complications
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Santa’s Helpers
Remarkable Women
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de diciembre, 2021
Telemundo
by:
Iara Roberto
,
Susana Harbert
Posted:
Dec 6, 2021 / 05:32 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2021 / 05:32 PM CST
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD now allowing lunch visits, how to give AISD feedback
LIST: Abilene area holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Billionaire donates 98% of funds for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas border wall
Video
9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family
ACU selects veteran FBS defensive coordinator as new head football coach
Parade of Lights to bring festive fun to downtown Anson
Video
Woman charged with trafficking after Anson PD discovers undocumented immigrants in stolen SUV
Emmett Till investigation closed by feds; no new charges
Abilene businesses offering unique Christmas gift ideas
Gov Abbott Ban on mask mandate in Texas back in place after Federal Appeals Court Ruling
Video
US Army Secretary: National Guard members who refuse vaccine will not ‘continue service’
Family aims to keep legacy going after Oscar’s Mexican Restaurant owner dies from COVID-19 complications
Video