Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Drive-thru argument at Texas Popeyes ends after woman fires gun in air
Top Stories
Biden to nominate gun control advocate David Chipman to lead ATF
Gov. Greg Abbott: State agencies received tips about child migrants being sexually abused, neglected at San Antonio facility
Texas House Speaker lays out priority health care legislation, expanding Medicaid coverage for new moms
Vaccinated nursing mothers likely pass COVID-19 antibodies onto babies, study finds
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
McMurry Softball receives first NFCA Top 25 vote in program history
Top Stories
McMurry Men’s Track & Field moves to seventh in national poll
Rangers trade Odor to Yankees for a pair of players
Jones Nabs Top ASC Honor
Nine Howard Payne Yellow Jackets Receive All-Conference Honors
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de abril, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Tres arrestados y dos estan siendo buscados en relación con el asesinato de una adolescente en una fiesta del condado Taylor del año pasado
Top Stories
La selección mexicana de fútbol regresa al estado Texano
Exjefe del Departamento de Bomberos Voluntarios de Roscoe acusado de robar entre $30,000 y $150,000
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de abril, 2021
Video
Mujer de Abilene- “Señorita Sammie” quiere 100 tarjetas de cumpleaños para celebrar sus 100 años
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de abril, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Apr 7, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 7, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
Don't Miss
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Update: 4th arrested, 1 wanted in connection to murder of teen girl at Taylor County party last year
Businesses in Abilene struggling to hire as U.S. job openings reach highest level since February
Video
Some Abilene residents, business owners excited for potential downtown entertainment district
Video
Abilene woman killed in Coleman County crash
Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph when he crashed SUV
Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings
Source: Biden plans executive action on guns as soon as Thursday
Video
Video: Agent finds 10-year-old boy abandoned at US border
Video
‘Tantalizing’ findings appear to contradict rules of physics
Gov. Abbott won’t throw 1st pitch at Rangers game Monday, cites ‘false narrative’ on new Georgia voting laws