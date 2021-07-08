Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report
Top Stories
Virginia father accused of murdering both of his infant children one year apart
Video
Top Stories
Biden depriving migrants of right to asylum with Title 42 expulsions, advocates say
AARP endorses tax credit for family caregivers
Video
Big Country Politics: In depth on the future of Taylor County Expo Center with Rochelle Johnson
Video
Toyota changes stance, halts donations to election objectors
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
UMHB’s Johnson, UT-Dallas Joseph Named ASC Athletes of the Year
Top Stories
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preview: Big Country Class 2A
Video
WAC Commissioner Hurd to Step Down at End of 2021
McMurry’s Wilson, Sullivan earn ASC Community Service Awards
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine preview: Big Country Class 4A
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de julio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Continúa el evento de donación de sangre “Guns and Hoses
Video
Top Stories
Evento de donación de sangre “Guns and Hoses” ya se esta llevando acabo
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de julio, 2021
Video
Décima campaña anual de donación de sangre para armas y mangueras honra la vida del difunto oficial de policía de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de julio, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de julio, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Summer events in full swing at Abilene Public Library
Video
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Big Country Politics: In depth on the future of Taylor County Expo Center with Rochelle Johnson
Video
2nd murder suspect arrested in connection to Snyder homicide
Video
Accused organizer of fatal New Year’s Eve robbery in Abilene indicted
Video
Bear kills woman after pulling her from tent in Montana
Abilene’s BikeTown closed after overnight fire
Video
Driver accused of causing high-speed crash that killed community leader Mark Rogers indicted
Video
Virginia father accused of murdering both of his infant children one year apart
Video
Report: Abilene man admits to robbing 3 convenience stores at gunpoint
Video
Abilene police need help identifying robbery suspects
Cisco police warn parents of van illegally selling ice cream