Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Border Report
Top Stories
Texas Democrats want to register 2 million voters before 2022 midterm elections
Top Stories
Woman sentenced for false 911 calls sparking fatal drug raid
EXPLAINER: Why a rural pipeline is a climate battleground
Ahead of border summit, South Texas leaders address governor’s plans to ‘arrest everybody’
US goal of 70% vaccination by July 4 in doubt
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Italian Leonardo Bettiol signs with ACU Wildcats
Top Stories
ACU’s Donelle Johnson named second team All-Academic
2021 Wylie schedule includes six home games; host Southtown Showdown for first time
Video
2021 Cooper schedule features seven games in Abilene
Video
AHS 2021 schedule includes five home games and five road games
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea- 8 de junio de 2021
Video
Top Stories
Consejo de la Ciudad de Abilene votará para cambiar algunas ordenanzas de zonas de tráfico
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea- 7 de junio de 2021
Video
Adolescente de Cross Plains mantiene una profunda tradición familiara en las Finales de Rodeo de las Preparatorias de Texas
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de junio, 2021
Video
Recién graduado de la preparatoria muere después de ser electrocutado en el lago Clyde Lake
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea- 8 de junio de 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Jun 8, 2021 / 05:24 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 8, 2021 / 05:24 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Abilene’s newly named Purcell Elementary hires first principal
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
Video
‘I May Destroy You’ wins at British Academy TV awards
Best-tasting municipal waters named at ‘international water tasting’: See which US waters earned top marks
Photos: China’s wandering elephants become international stars
Gallery
800 arrested after FBI-run messaging app tricks organized crime in global sting
Police: 3rd suspect arrested for aggravated kidnapping connected to Abilene homicide
Registration open for Grace Academy Summer Camps
Video
Tearful reunion after mom saw AP photo of daughter at border
2021 Wylie schedule includes six home games; host Southtown Showdown for first time
Video