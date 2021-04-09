Skip to content
Pfizer, BioNTech ask FDA to approve use of vaccine in children ages 12 to 15
GOP congressional delegations surge upon South Texas border again, demand Biden administration fix migrant ‘crisis’
Americans flock to ACA signup during special enrollment
Amber Alert discontinued for Gonzales 12-year-old boy
Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud
Jim Ned Indians in pursuit of perfect season on the diamond
Men’s golf remains ninth in national Golfstat poll
McMurry Softball receives first NFCA Top 25 vote in program history
McMurry Men’s Track & Field moves to seventh in national poll
Rangers trade Odor to Yankees for a pair of players
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de abril, 2021
Múltiples clínicas de vacunas, incluyendo clínicas drive-thru estan programadas en Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de abril, 2021
Alguacil del condado de Taylor: Más arrestos por venir de la “Fiesta de Snap Chat” donde una adolescente fue asesinada
Evento de registro de asistencia por desastre de FEMA se llevará a cabo en la biblioteca de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de abril, 2021
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de abril, 2021
Apr 9, 2021 / 04:52 PM CDT
Apr 9, 2021 / 04:53 PM CDT
Don't Miss
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
WANTED: Image released of 5th suspect wanted in connection to murder of teen girl at Taylor County party
Video
Suspect involved in murder of teen girl at Taylor Co. party says she’s innocent
Video
NRA trial opens window on secretive leader’s life and work
‘I don’t understand why’: Sister of Bryan shooting victim says family is in shock
Abilene PD asking for information on assault case with shots fired
Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, including prominent doctor, then himself, in SC shooting
Video
AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 12-year-old boy out of Gonzales, Texas
3M sues Florida company over sale of fake N95 masks
Carrying a firearm in Texas without a permit? Here’s why it could become legal
Video
UPDATE: Knox County Jail Escape Details Emerge