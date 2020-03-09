Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de Marzo, 2020

ABILENE, Texas (Telemundo) - Outlaws and Legends se llevará a cabo en Abilene a finales de este mes, a pesar de cancelaciones de otros festivales de música en todo el país.

La semana pasada, la Ciudad de Austin anunció que su festival mundialmente esperado, South by Southwest, sería cancelado este año debido al virus, pero los organizadores de Outlaws and Legends le dijeron a Telemundo que su festival no enfrenta un destino similar.