Telemundo Abilínea – 2 de Octubre, 2019

ABILENE, Texas (Telemundo) - La policía ha publicado la descripción de un sospechoso acusado de robar al menos 3 bancos en el área de Abilene en los últimos años.

El sospechoso está acusado de cometer robos en First Bank Texas en S Access Road en Clyde en abril de 2015, First Bank Texas en S 1st Street en Abilene en julio de 2016 y, más recientemente, First State Bank en S Treadaway Blvd en Abilene la semana pasada.