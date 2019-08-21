Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Rotan ISD celebrates ‘A’ TEA rating
Top Stories
Abilene ISD’s new technology tracks buses and the students on them
Lawmakers look to take action to make assault style weapons illegal
Marvel’s involvement in ‘Spider-Man’ movies may be in doubt
Trial begins for man accused of killing, eating parts of ex
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Ashford tries to revive Trent program
Top Stories
Hawley has new faces but same expectations
Top Stories
Merkel is ready to start Ramsey era
Silver Star Nation: Defensive stars return to practice
UMHB picked to win ASC; HSU’s Hemphill is Off. Preseason POY
New skill position players are key for Jim Ned in 2019
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Avión de American Airlines aterriza de emergencia en el aeropuerto de Abilene
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de Agosto, 2019
Hombre recibe disparo en la cabeza y espalda en una casa al norte de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de Agosto, 2019
El Equipo Telemundo le da la bienvenida a la meteoróloga Hilda Estevez
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de Agosto, 2019
Telemundo Abilinea
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Aug 21, 2019 / 05:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2019 / 05:07 PM CDT
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI