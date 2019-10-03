Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Study: Chick-fil-A’s has slowest drive-thru in fast-food
Top Stories
WANTED: Abilene woman accused of laundering $300,000 from online scams
Multiple crews battling grass fire near Abilene Regional Airport
Taylor Co. grand jury indicts Abilene man on 2 counts of indecency with child
Abilene couple indicted after 11-month old tests positive for amphetamine, meth
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Ford Impact Player Of The Week
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Ford Impact Player of the Week: Colton Marshall
Top Stories
Wildcat defense finding success in their pass rush
Clyde gaining more confidence as season goes on
Wildcats look for stronger starts in first half
Mickey Spagnola previews Cowboys-Packers
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de Octubre, 2019
Top Stories
Hombre de Abilene es acusado formalmente por 2 cargos de indecencia con un menor
Top Stories
Tres personas de Abilene acusadas formalmente de agresión sexual a un menor
Trump pide a China que investigue a los Biden
Toque de queda eliminado del Parque del Lago Kirby para la pesca y otras actividades permitidas 24/7
La Fuerza Aérea Dyess rindió homenaje a los hombres que fallecieron en el accidente del 2015
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Job Connection
Do My Job
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Hispanic Heritage Month
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Balloon Fiesta
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de Octubre, 2019
Telemundo Abilinea
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Oct 3, 2019 / 04:50 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2019 / 04:50 PM CDT
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI