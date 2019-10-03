Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de Octubre, 2019

ABILENE, Texas (Telemundo) - Puede que aún no parezca Navidad, pero United Way of Abilene se está preparando para la temporada navideña.

United Way y Lone Star Electric anunciaron su próximo Festival de Luces de Invierno o Winter Lightfest, una exhibición de luces navideñas de 20 días que se estrenará en noviembre en el Centennial Park.