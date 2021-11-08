Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Veteran’s Voices
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Open enrollment begins; Texas still has highest rate of uninsured in the nation
Video
Top Stories
What Biden’s $1T infrastructure package aims to do
Video
‘Dreamer’ becomes youngest woman to complete 100 marathons after crossing the finish line in L.A. race
Video
20-year-old man killed in Nolan Co. crash on I-20
Report: Hermleigh man indicted for livestock theft charges
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Cowgirls Advance to NCAA Regional at Trinity
Top Stories
Sikora, Hansen named to all-tournament team
Abilene High and Cooper playoff ticket information
Here’s the official word from Joey McGuire — he was named next Texas Tech football head coach
Week 11 BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Abilene High’s Da’King Thomas hits the brakes, then accelerates for a 75-yard touchdown
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 5 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Masacre en Michoacán cobra la vida de 11 niños.
Video
El diputado Jodey Arrington presenta un proyecto de ley en respuesta a los aviones de inmigración en el Big Country.
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de noviembre, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Jackets For Joy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Buy tickets to the “Big Cheese”
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de noviembre, 2021
Telemundo Abilinea
by:
Iara Roberto
Posted:
Nov 8, 2021 / 04:57 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2021 / 04:57 PM CST
Don't Miss
LIST: Abilene area holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Report: Hermleigh man indicted for livestock theft charges
Report: Masked suspect robs Abilene convenience store
20-year-old man killed in Nolan Co. crash on I-20
Abilene man receives Land Heritage Award for 100 years of ownership
Woman, 70, arrested for refusing to leave daughter
Here’s the official word from Joey McGuire — he was named next Texas Tech football head coach
Abilene High and Cooper playoff ticket information
State of Texas: Border reopening brings boost for local businesses
Video
One dead, another injured after wreck in Sweetwater
Video
What Biden’s $1T infrastructure package aims to do
Video