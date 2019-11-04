Texas State Hearing Aid Center

Helping You Hear for Over 30 Years

At Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center, we believe in building strong relationships with our patients. We get to know you so we can better serve you. We want you to feel like you know us, too. Because when it comes to something as personal as your hearing, you deserve to know who you’re entrusting your care to.

Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center is a family-owned and operated business. Our patients are our neighbors here in Abilene, and we were raised to believe it’s our duty to help our neighbors. Greg Brenner’s parent’s instilled in him a strong sense of right and wrong, and to this day Greg still lives by those values. Greg runs Texas State Hearing in a way that would make his parents proud.

Greg has led Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center for decades, and his daughter joined him in 2008 as an office assistant and is now a licensed hearing specialist carrying on the family legacy. You may even see a third generation of Brenners in the office, since Greg’s granddaughter comes to visit and help out where she can. At Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center, you’re more than just a patient — you’re family.

How We’re Different

We are an independent hearing aid distributor. We aren't owned by any hearing aid manufacturer. Instead, we carry hearing aids from all major brands, giving us a wider range to choose from. We fit you with hearing aids based on what you need, not what we're supposed to sell.

We offer great products at great prices and find a way to help every patient—regardless of budget. That's why we never charge for hearing tests or to clean your hearing aids. Our patients return to see us year after year. We've had patients trust us with their hearing since the 1980s. Even if our patients try to find hearing solutions elsewhere, many times they return to us because they can't find the same quality of care that we provide.

Many of our new patients come as referrals. That's the best praise we can ask for. It means so much to us that our patients trust us enough to recommend us to their friends and family. We are able to give you an appointment quickly. Although we do what we can to quickly get you an appointment, we can't promise same-day service. But, you'll never have to wait long. We welcome drop-ins. You deserve to get help when you need help, so drop in!

Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center is a veteran-led, family-owned business that has been serving the Abilene community for decades. We believe in giving patients like you the best possible care, and we always have your best interest in mind.

Your hearing is as unique as your fingerprint. And your hearing solution needs to be just as personal. Unlike big box stores, we don’t take a cookie-cutter approach to hearing aids.

What works for someone else might not work for you, even if you have the same hearing loss on paper. We take the time to find the perfect solution for you.

About Greg Brenner

Greg has over 30 years of experience in the hearing aid industry. During that time, he’s led a franchise of hearing aid retailers, worked in a big-box store, owned a chain of hearing aid offices across the state, and partnered with other hearing instrument specialists in a single office — but what he likes best is providing patients with one-on-one care.

Working under other people, Greg found he wasn’t able to devote as much time or attention to taking care of each patient. Every patient is unique, and they need hearing solutions that are custom-tailored to their individual hearing situation. With Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center, Greg is able to make sure every patient benefits from personalized care. Greg wears hearing aids himself, so he knows how important it is to have the right devices. We only sell hearing aids that live up to his high standards.

Prior to entering the field of hearing, Greg served in the Air Force and then worked in management for a major national retailer. He continues to care for his fellow veterans and invites them to come to Texas State Hearing Aid Device Center to have their hearing aids cleaned and reprogrammed.