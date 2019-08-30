The Mel Robbins Show: Meet Mel

(NEXSTAR) — “It’s 6 a.m., and it’s time to make a show,” Mel Robbins exclaimed, launching herself out of bed on the first morning of producing The Mel Robbins Show.

It’s not just a show. The Mel Robbins Show is a destination where women come together with other women to connect, be entertained, and to work on ourselves.

“Mel is real, vulnerable, and authentic.”

“Through my work as a life strategist, I’ve learned that women are more similar than dissimilar from each other–that we’re all so busy taking care of everyone else that we forget about ourselves,” explained Mel. “On this show, we’re going to get into the universal truths of the stuff that holds us back from getting the life we deserve. What I do is help create road maps that get women from the place that keeps them stuck to the destination they dream to reach.”

Discover the Power of You.

Not long ago, Robbins’ life was a mess. Unemployed, facing bankruptcy, marriage spiraling, her confidence was shot and she struggled to get out of bed. Her alarm would go off, and she knew she needed to get up and start the day, but anxiety set it in, so she’d hit snooze instead.

” I wanted to change. I just couldn’t make myself do it. The smallest things felt impossible. I read books and bought journals. Nothing stuck. I prayed for motivation. It never came. There was literally always an excuse,” Robbins remembered.

It’s a mindset we can all understand.

Less Talk. More Action.

The next morning, when the alarm rang, instead of laying in bed drowning in thoughts about all her problems, she started counting. Backwards.

5…4…3…2…1

That five second countdown changed Mel’s life. The “5 Second Rule” was born, and not the one where you pretend like the cookie you dropped on the floor is still totally fine to eat.

In five seconds, she stopped thinking, and started moving forward.

Knowing what to do will never be enough. Mel Robbins

Mel first shared the premise behind the 5 Second Rule on the TEDx stage, and it’s become one of the top 20 TEDx talks in the world.

Here’s the one-line definition of Mel’s 5 Second Rule:

If you have an impulse to act on a goal, you must physically move within 5 seconds or your brain will kill the idea.

That idea is the impetus for The Mel Robbins Show.

“This is a show about real people. It’s not a show for celebrities, it’s a show for you and me,” Robbins emphasized. “People are struggling. There is not a show on television that is focused on helping people get through the challenges of 2019.”

Watch the Mel Robbins Show weekdays starting Sept. 16.






