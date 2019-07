Back to school time is an exciting time for a child. But when families are facing economic challenges, school supplies are not at the top of their necessity list. KRBC is having a “Tools for School” Drive. Donate new school supplies at the KRBC Studios or at any sponsor location. Plus on Aug 7th we’ll be collecting at Walmart on Southwest Dr. KRBC’s Tools for School Drive benefitting local kids at New Horizons and The Mission Abilene.